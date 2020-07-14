ABB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,431 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the typical volume of 219 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

