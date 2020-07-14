A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,570. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.