8,787 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

