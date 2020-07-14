$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. IMV posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE IMV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IMV by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

