$80.53 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post sales of $80.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the highest is $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $323.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.00 million, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $345.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 27,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 189,639 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

