58,271 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,624,000. Roper Technologies comprises 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $386.27 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.14 and its 200-day moving average is $359.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

