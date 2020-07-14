$465.70 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post $465.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $96.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $310.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $562.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $589.85 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $597.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,345. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.