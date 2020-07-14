$46.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $46.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $44.90 million. First Financial reported sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $186.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.30 million, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $184.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million.

THFF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

THFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $458.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.