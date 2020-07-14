3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $156.66. 694,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,412. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

