3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $155.33. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.