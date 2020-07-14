3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Investec lowered shares of 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

