$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post sales of $31.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.53 million and the highest is $33.21 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $24.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $118.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.79 million to $119.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.76 million, with estimates ranging from $142.96 million to $154.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

