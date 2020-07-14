$306.55 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $306.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.10 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. 38,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

