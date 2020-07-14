2,265 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

