2,093 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

