2,086 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

