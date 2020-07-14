$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the lowest is $0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 484%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 423,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

