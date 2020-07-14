$184.00 Million in Sales Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post sales of $184.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $288.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $682.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $683.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $595.80 million, with estimates ranging from $555.09 million to $636.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

TTI stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gina Luna purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at $109,906.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,022,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 967,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.