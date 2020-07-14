$18.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post sales of $18.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $13.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $76.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.00 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 9,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,527. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

