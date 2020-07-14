16,989 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

