$154.88 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $154.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $162.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $767.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $918.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $979.51 million, with estimates ranging from $830.34 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

