10,087 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,494,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 287,707 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

