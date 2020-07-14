$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

