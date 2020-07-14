0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $59,501.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002347 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.