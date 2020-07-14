-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FreightCar America.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.55). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 62.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.