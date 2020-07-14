$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.67. AT&T posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 10,820,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

