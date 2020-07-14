$0.64 EPS Expected for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.68. First Financial posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in First Financial by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

