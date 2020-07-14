$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.77. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDGE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDGE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,240. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

