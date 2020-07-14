$0.14 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. WNS posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,834. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

