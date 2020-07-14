$0.09 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPFH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $486.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.