Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.75

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $126.30, with a volume of 11718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,144,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,552.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,715 shares of company stock worth $34,948,735. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.