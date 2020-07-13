Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $295.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $260.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $249,205.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,207.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

