Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TV opened at $5.41 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 838,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,512,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.