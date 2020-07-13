Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to “Buy”

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ALBO traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $375.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.90. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

