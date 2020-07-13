Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

BXRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baudax Bio stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. State Street Corp owned 0.97% of Baudax Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.