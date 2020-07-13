Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $32,863,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

