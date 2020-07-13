Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.