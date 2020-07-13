Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620,042 shares of company stock worth $33,808,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plug Power by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

