Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.37). Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $938,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.96 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

