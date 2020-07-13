Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 131.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $11,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Pluralsight by 72.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

