Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. Landec posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $234.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.46.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,023,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

