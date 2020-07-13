Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Perion Network posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

PERI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Perion Network by 170.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.