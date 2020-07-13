Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.64

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 25108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,499,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,005,000 after buying an additional 115,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Yum China by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.