Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.89

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 3070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura upgraded Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Youdao by 408.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $10,850,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.