Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,570 shares of company stock worth $7,899,427. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

