Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205,907 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,407. The stock has a market cap of $713.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

