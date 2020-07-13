XP (NYSE:XP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.35

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 18908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

XP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

