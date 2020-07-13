Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON WYN remained flat at $GBX 305 ($3.75) during trading on Monday. 33,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.14.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
