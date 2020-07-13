Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON WYN remained flat at $GBX 305 ($3.75) during trading on Monday. 33,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.14.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

