Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Major Shareholder Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

