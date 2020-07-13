Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.80

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.80 and last traded at $297.66, with a volume of 6787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $33,367,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,835,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

